College Football comedy 'Signing Day' filming now in Georgia

Nothing gets people fired up like college football, which is why more than a decade ago, filmmaker and University of Georgia graduate Glen Owen decided to write a script about it.

"I’d always been a huge college football fan, so I just realized there’d never been a movie about college football recruiting, and I thought it was such an interesting world to explore," says Owen.

After years of updating and shopping the script, Owen’s comedy "Signing Day" is now in production here in Georgia, filming mainly in and around Covington. Good Day Atlanta received an exclusive invitation to visit the production during a shoot at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, during which star Michael Mosley filmed a driving sequence — accomplished with a large rig that essentially towed his car.

"Well, this is movie magic right here," Mosley said, laughing. "They pull us around because we’re actors and we might just drive into the wrong lane or something at some point!"

"Signing Day" is one of many screen projects that currently call Georgia home, but producers say their film is something of a rarity in that everything from pre- to post-production is happening here.

"We’re able to produce this movie start to finish in Georgia, from the financing to the creative to the writing, production, post-production, and we’re going to distribute here in Georgia," says producer Kristy Clabaugh of SB Pictures.

"You take our incentive — combined with the landscape, the airport, the crew base — it’s not an accident that Georgia is the center of the production universe right now," Don Mandrik of Georgia Production Finance added.

Star Mosley — who previously worked in Georgia on the hit series "Ozark" — echoes those rave reviews.

"Everyone’s professional, everybody’s great, everybody knows how to do all the departments, and there’s no learning curve anymore," Mosley says. "I feel like ya’ll are pretty solidified as Hollywood South."

"Signing Day" also stars Rob Morgan and Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino, and features appearances by Marshawn Lynch and Brian Bosworth. Filming is set to wrap in mid-January.