Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 27, 2023

Comedy legend Danny DeVito talks "Migration":

You'll recognize just about every voice in the new Illumination animated film "Migration" - but one voice in particular is practically its own strand of pop culture DNA.

Comedy icon Danny DeVito voices "Uncle Dan" in the film, which tells the story of a family of ducks who decide to leave the safety of their New England pond and fly south for the winter. Leading up to the release of the film, director Benjamin Renner talked about DeVito's total freedom in the recording studio, something the "Taxi" Emmy winner discussed during an interview with Good Day Atlanta.

"I just leave the floodgates open," DeVito says. "I let anything go. You know me, I don’t hold back too much. I kind of say what I like to say and, you know, sometimes you ring the bell."

"Migration" also provided DeVito the chance to reunite with "Taxi" co-star (and fellow Emmy winner) Carol Kane.

"I’ve known Carol for many, many years. Even before ‘Taxi’ I knew Carol," says DeVito. "She lived in my neighborhood in New York; she went to school in my neighborhood. And so, when I was a young ‘going-around’ actor -- going around looking for jobs in New York in the early ‘70s -- I would see Carol going to school."

Click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with Danny DeVito. "Migration" is playing nationwide in theaters now.

