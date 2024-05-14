Carjacking suspect arrested after returning to scene of crime in Lawrenceville

article

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night following a carjacking at an assisted living facility in Lawrenceville. The suspect, identified as Keyonne Mann from Grayson, was apprehended when he returned to the scene of the crime, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

The event occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the facility located at 1466 Grayson Highway. According to police, the victim was approached from behind by a man with a firearm as she walked to her apartment. The assailant stole her purse and vehicle keys before fleeing with her vehicle.

Police noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near the victim's parking spot. This vehicle contained items like latex gloves and tools often used in similar crimes. It was registered to Mann, who also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Mann returned to the location in an Uber while officers were still on site. After being detained due to the active warrant, Mann claimed he had parked his overheated vehicle at the complex and did not reside there. Officers spoke to the Uber driver, who provided the pickup location. A subsequent search near that location led to the recovery of the victim’s vehicle just a few houses away.

Mann has been charged with carjacking, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking anyone with further information to contact their detectives at 770.513.5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com, where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.