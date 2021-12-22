Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 22, 2021

Superstar duo returns in fourth "Matrix" film:

The world has waited nearly two decades for a new addition to the Matrix film series. And that wait was made even longer when the coronavirus pandemic shut down film productions around the world — including that of the fourth movie in the blockbuster franchise.

"We shot for a while in San Francisco, got a lot of big action sequences done there," says series star Carrie-Anne Moss. "[We] went to Germany, ended up having to come back…and then we got to start back up again. I made a mental decision to not doubt for one minute that we would keep going. Like, I didn't even entertain that would happen."

Adds co-star Keanu Reeves, who’s also starred in each of the installments, "It was a pretty scary time, but I believed in [director] Lana Wachowski to figure it out. And it's show business ... the show must go on."

And it did. "The Matrix Resurrections" is finally finished, opening in theaters and screening exclusively on HBO Max today. Reeves and Moss return to their iconic roles of "Neo" and "Trinity," characters already cemented in pop culture history. And for series newcomers Jessica Henwick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it was a thrill seeing the actors bring the legendary characters back to life.

"Honestly for me, as a fan…my favorite scenes are watching Neo and Trinity. Anytime they're on-screen together it's just magical, and I love seeing them reunited," says Henwick.

Adds Chopra Jonas, "I see it as an analogy of dancing. If you're comfortable with your partner, then you can just play. And I feel like that's what you see with them. They're just comfortable and they just play."

"The Matrix Resurrections" also stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Hamilton" star Jonathan Groff, and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris; Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson also return, having previously appeared in the film series.

Click the video players in this article to check out our interviews with the stars of "The Matrix Resurrections".

Kurt Warner and wife Brenda Warner join us to talk about the real life story "American Underdog":

The new movie "American Underdog" is the true story of Kurt Warner. Warner is a grocery store employee who went to becoming a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. Now his journey is heading to the big screen. Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda Warner join us with more on "American Underdog." For more information click here.

Chef Tony Manns Jr. joins us with a sea bass recipe for the Feast of Seven Fishes from C&S Seafood in Sandy Springs: For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.