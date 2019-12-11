Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 12, 2019

article

Metro Atlanta’s Dollhouse Dance Factory hosts holiday toy drive: For more information on the Dollhouse Factory click here.

Tommy Davidson in Atlanta: Tommy Davidson is known for standout roles in film, tv and animated series like "The Proud Family." Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent. Tommy’s long-awaited autobiography, Living In Color: What’s Funny About Me (Kensington Books) is due January 28, 2020 with a myriad of key events planned around its anticipated release. He's performing at the ATL Comedy Club from Dec 12-14. For ticket information click here.

The Real Milk and Honey Ham Recipe: The Milk & Honey Team showcased their AMAZING new holiday dish which is thedeep fried ham with a cranberry-dijon glaze and a Belgium waffle stuffed with dressing and drizzled with the same cranberry glaze! Chef Sammy shows viewers how to jazz up their holiday leftovers by demonstrating how he creates immaculate deep-fried ham sandwiches. Check out all the recipes below.

DEEP FRIED HAM SANDWICH RECIPE

Preparation time: 5 mins, Cooking time: 10 mins, Total time: 15 mins, Servings: 8



Ingredients:

1 quart oil for frying, or as needed.

2/3 cup water

1 egg

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 3/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 slices white bread

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 slices glazed deep-fried ham

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar for dusting



Directions:

Heat 5 inches of oil in a deep-fryer to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C). While oil is heating, make the batter: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper; whisk into the egg mixture until smooth. Set aside in the refrigerator. Assemble sandwiches by placing one slice of ham on each slice of bread, then sandwich them with the Swiss cheese in the middle. Cut sandwiches into quarters, and secure with toothpicks. Dip each sandwich quarter in the batter so that all sides are coated. Deep fry in the hot oil until golden brown on all sides. Remove toothpicks and arrange on a serving tray. Dust with confectioners' sugar just before serving.

GLAZED DEEP FRIED HAM

Preparation time: 35mins, Cooking time: 110 mins, Total time: 145 mins, Servings: 15



Brine:

1 gallon water

1 gallon cider

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup Kosher salt

2 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon mince garlic

Ham:

10 - 15 pound uncured ham

Clear frying oil.

Glaze:

3 cups pineapple juice

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup honey

Note: This recipe requires a deep fat fryer large enough to hold the ham.



Instructions:

Brine:

In a large plastic container or bag, mix all of the brine ingredients until dissolved. Place the ham in the brine and refrigerate overnight. Before frying, take out the ham and dry really well.

Ham:

Prepare the deep fat fryer according to manufacturer directions. Fry for 7-1/2 minutes per pound Let it stand for 15 minutes once fried.

Glaze:

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan on low heat and let reduce until syrupy consistency. Let the glaze cool slightly and then pour it over the top of the ham, serve extra glaze on the side at the table.

HOMEMADE BELGIAN WAFFLE

Prep Time: 15 mins, Cook Time: 20 mins, Total Time: 35 mins, Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 1/4 Cups All Purpose Flour

1 Tablespoon Baking Powder

3 Tablespoons Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

2 Large Eggs Separated

1/2 Cup Vegetable Oil

2 Cups Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Instructions: