Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 9, 2024

Monsterama Con returns with classic film and TV stars:

From a two-time "Bond girl" to a guy who brought "Young Spock" to life in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," the guest list at this year’s Monsterama convention is packed with true legends of pop culture.

Monsterama 2024 kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, filling the hotel with retro horror and sci-fi fans and celebrity guests. This is the 11th year of the convention, which celebrates genre movies and television, comics and literature, art and more. Scheduled events include a tribute to late cult filmmaker Roger Corman (with screenings of his classics "Day the World Ended" and "The Pit and the Pendulum") along with various panels and talks, live gaming, and a "maker room" with hands-on activities.

Celebrity guests lined up for this year’s con include Martine Beswicke, known to audiences around the world for appearing in the James Bond films "From Russia with Love" and "Thunderball," and film, television, and stage actress Elizabeth Shepherd, who appeared in Roger Corman’s "The Tomb of Ligeia." Returning this year is metro Atlanta-based actor Stephen Manley, who played Young Spock in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and appeared in classic shows including "The Love Boat" and "Little House on the Prairie."

For more information on this year’s Monsterama — including a full schedule and link to buy tickets — click here. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast in Peachtree Corners, chatting with a few of this year’s special guests!

Burgers With Buck checks out The Dawg House Burgers in Buford: For more information on the restaurant click here.

Dr. Ian Smith's new novel, "Eagle Rock": In "Eagle Rock," the electric fourth installment in this thrilling series by New York Times bestselling author Ian K. Smith, Ashe Cayne returns to investigate the death of wealthy textile tycoon Elliot Kantor. What's supposed to be a relaxing summer off working on his golf game suddenly turns into an investigation into the dark underbelly of Chicago’s wealthiest. A citizen of Chicago, Smith – an MD, public speaker and longtime medical contributor and co-host of the nationally syndicated television show "The Rachael Ray Show," lays the foundations for another gripping case set in the dynamic streets of the Windy City.

"The Braxtons" back on TV with new series: To celebrate their return, We TV will debut the premiere episode with a special commercial-free event. Airing exclusively on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK, each hour-long episode brings together Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton as they go on an emotional rollercoaster of love, loss, triumph, heartbreak and healing. In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bonds. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. The series returns Friday night at 9:30.

Priscilla Shirer and Aspen Kennedy on "The Forge": Isaiah Wright has some growing up to do. A year out of high school with no plans for his future, Isaiah is challenged by his single mom and a successful businessman to start charting a better course for his life. Through the prayers of his mother and a prayer warrior named Miss Clara, as well as Biblical discipleship from his new mentor, Isaiah begins to discover God’s purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine. From the Kendrick Brothers, the creators of the No. 1 hit "War Room, comes "The Forge," a faith-filled new movie with familiar friends and inspiring new twists.

Food Truck Friday with Taqueria El Mariachi: El Mariachi is an authentic Mexican food trailer in Fulton County, dedicated to bringing traditional street food flavors to our community. Their specialties include mouthwatering street tacos and seasonal fresh fruit beverages.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on easy care houseplants for summer: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Shari Nycole on the Willie Moore Jr. Show 3-7 pm on Praise 102.5: There have been times in this life that it feels like you're just ready to go and move on, but in some instances, staying where you are is the best move you can make. Praise 102.5 radio personality Shari Nycole shares some wisdom on the power of staying put.