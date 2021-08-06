Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 6, 2021

Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park: It’s been more than two years since the Atlanta Dogwood Festival last filled Piedmont Park with hundreds of artists, live music, and a full schedule of family activities — but this weekend, the long-running event finally returns. This year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival kicks off today at Noon and continues through Sunday at 6:00 p.m., continuing a legacy that began back in 1936. That year, Rich’s department store founder Walter Rich organized the first Dogwood Festival, hoping to draw visitors from around the world to see the blooming of the city’s dogwood trees. Now the largest and longest-running fine arts festival in Atlanta, the event features a juried Artist Market of 200 artists from across the country, the popular Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, a 5K run/walk on Saturday morning, and a lineup of music and dance acts performing on the Coca-Cola Main Stage. Last year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival was scheduled for April, but eventually cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of the economic impact of the pandemic, festival organizers are requesting that attendees pay a $5 donation at the gate; they also say donations may be made in advance and will result in priority entrance. Festival hours this year are Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday; the Artist Market closes at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For information on events and for directions and parking information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Piedmont Park, getting a first look at this year’s big event.

Burgers With Buck: Buck takes a trip to Canton and visits Four 41 South BBQ. Find out if he liked their "pig lebowski." Click here for more on Four 41 South BBQ.

Kandi Burruss Tucker Foundation to host Back 2 School Giveaway in East Point: Kandi Burruss Tucker and the Kandi Cares Foundation is preparing for a Back 2 School Giveaway, on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at the John D. Milner Sports Complex. Families will be provided with free backpacks, school supplies, food, drinks and more! This is a drive-thru event on a first come, first serve basis. Kandi also appears in the Showtime hit drama series "The Chi" and earlier this week they were green lit for a 5th season.

Tamela Mann has new music: Tamela Mann, is set to release her new album, Overcomer, through The Orchard Distribution today! The Gospel powerhouse says there is a new sense of authority and urgency in her music. She has lived these songs and is ready to share the strength and purpose she has found. You can check the album out where all music is sold. For more information on Tamela Mann click here.

Pike Nurseries Desktop Terrariums: For more information click here.

Pet of the day is from BestFriends Animal Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Arlen "Griff" Griffin joins us from Praise 102.5's "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbel" show: "Griff" talks to "Good Day Atlanta's" Buck Lanford, about the latest Atlanta Hawks signing news. For more information click here.



Advertisement



