Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 26, 2024

Rockdale County-based Work4Eli hosts a Back-To-School E-Waste Drive:

The beginning of a new school year often means upgrading your electronic devices. But what do you do with those old, out-of-date computers, tablets, monitors, and cell phones?

There’s an easy answer this week: head over to Conyers and leave them with a team that knows how to keep them out of landfills.

Today through Friday, Rockdale County-based Work4Eli is hosting a Back-To-School E-Waste Drive, inviting community members to drop off old electronics that might otherwise end up in the back of a garbage truck. Accepted items include computers and phones, audio/visual equipment, cables, wires, and more. Items may be dropped off at the Work4Eli headquarters in Conyers, located at 371 Gees Mill Business Parkway Northeast, Suite 600.

Work4Eli was created by Jonathan Kendrick as an offshoot of his company Digital Technology Partners. Inspired by his son Eli — who was born with a heart defect and Down Syndrome and has been diagnosed with autism — Kendrick dreamed up the idea of an e-waste recycling program that also provides meaningful employment for adults with disabilities. That dream became a reality in 2018, and now Kendrick Work4Eli is a thriving for-profit business providing paid employment for its team members.

For more information on Work4Eli and the services it provides, click here. Click here for more information on this week’s Back-To-School E-Waste Drive.

COVID vaccine update with Dr. Neil Winawer: The FDA approved the latest updated annual vaccines against COVID-19 just as the US is experiencing a surge of infections. Dr. Neil Winawer lets viewers know whether it's a good idea to take the shot sooner or later.

Will Packer and Shaye Ogbonna talks Peacock’s upcoming true crime limited series "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist": "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" is based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast about the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the "Black Mecca." When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.

Eric Benet on new LP "Duets": Fans of Eric Benet's silky, soulful voice have waited almost a decade for a new album, and now it's finally here. His current single with Tamar Braxton, "Something We Can Make Love To" is out now.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome their first baby, and celebrities are sharing in love. Also, the TikTok star behind the viral "demure" trend is upset that someone else had trademarked her catchphrase. Entertainment journalist Kierra M has the details.