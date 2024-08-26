Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 26, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  August 26, 2024 11:12am EDT
Work4Eli's e-waste drive kicks off in Conyers

The beginning of a new school year often means upgrading your electronic devices. If you've got old, out-of-date computers, tablets, monitors, and cell phones, there's a team in Conyers that knows how to keep them out of landfills.

Today through Friday, Rockdale County-based Work4Eli is hosting a Back-To-School E-Waste Drive, inviting community members to drop off old electronics that might otherwise end up in the back of a garbage truck. Accepted items include computers and phones, audio/visual equipment, cables, wires, and more. Items may be dropped off at the Work4Eli headquarters in Conyers, located at 371 Gees Mill Business Parkway Northeast, Suite 600.

Work4Eli was created by Jonathan Kendrick as an offshoot of his company Digital Technology Partners. Inspired by his son Eli — who was born with a heart defect and Down Syndrome and has been diagnosed with autism — Kendrick dreamed up the idea of an e-waste recycling program that also provides meaningful employment for adults with disabilities. That dream became a reality in 2018, and now Kendrick Work4Eli is a thriving for-profit business providing paid employment for its team members.

For more information on Work4Eli and the services it provides, click here. Click here for more information on this week’s Back-To-School E-Waste Drive.

FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the latest updated vaccine against COVID-19 just as the U.S. is experiencing a surge of infections. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer explains why you should get the shot sooner rather than wait for a possible winter wave.

The true story behind Peacock's 'Fight Night'

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' tells the true story of Muhammad Ali's comeback fight and the infamous armed robbery that happened after it in 1970's Atlanta. The driving forces behind that series are producer Will Packer and showrunner Shaye Ogbonna, and they joined Alex Whittler for a preview.

Eric Benet talks new music and tour

Fans of Eric Benet's silky, soulful voice have waited almost a decade for a new album, and now it's finally here. The Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter talks with Joanne Feldman about 'Duets,' collaborating with some of your favorite R&B artists, and more.

'Demure' TikTok star upset over trademark

TikTok star Jools LeBron went megaviral with her ''very demure'' video, but she posted another video in tears saying that someone else had trademarked the catchphrase. Kierra M shared an update on the situation.

