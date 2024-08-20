Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 20, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for Aug. 20, 2024.

Jonnetta Patton heats up Atlanta’s food scene with J’s Smokehouse: When music superstar Usher sang the words "Let It Burn," we had no idea his powerhouse mother would take the message so literally!

Talent manager, producer, and entrepreneur Jonnetta Patton is heating up Atlanta’s food scene with her latest venture, a mobile food trailer called J’s Smokehouse. Following a grand opening earlier this month, Patton says her Smokehouse crew is booked and busy, serving up classic barbecue in a city that knows a thing or two about the pleasures of slow-cooked meat!

This isn’t Patton’s first foray into the culinary world, of course — back in 2016, Good Day Atlanta visited her J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator, LLC, a commercial shared kitchen in Doraville created to offer support and resources to up-and-coming restaurateurs. And just last month, Patton was honored with the Influencer Award from Sysco Foods at the 5th Annual Women En Blanc Honors Brunch.

Of course, as soon as we heard about J’s Smokehouse, we knew we needed to do a little taste-testing with Jonnetta Patton — click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on the business.

"Battleground" host S.E. Cupp: "Battleground" is following the election pace and is now five nights a week. S.E. Cupp discusses "Battleground's" distinct approach to this election and why hyperfocusing on the swing states will provide a road map of how our next president is elected. All elections are unique, and this one is already one for the books and maybe the most important in our history thus far.

Young Dro talks about his new single with Kirk Franklin, T.I. & Sunday Service: Rapper Young Dro talks about being two years sober and surviving an overdose. He also talks about giving back to his community and more.

New study links early childhood tablet use to anger outbursts: A new study finds a link between toddler tantrums and tablets. Researchers found that the amount of tablet use among children can lead to an increase in emotional outbursts. The study showed that tablet use at age 3 and a half was associated with more frequent expressions of anger and frustration a year later.



FOX Sports National CFB Analyst RJ Young gives his college football teams rankings: Young has a 20,000-word breakdown of all 134 FBS teams on FOXSports.com. Young's list has generated some fun discussions online – and he has Georgia at No. 2.

Founder of Nana's Chicken & Waffles and "Real Housewives" newcomer Kelli Ferrell: National Waffle day is this Saturday and Kelli wants you to celebrate with them at Nana's. She also dishes on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Follow her on social media @whoiskelli. Book your reservation here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Love is Blind is casting in Atlanta again. Christal Jordan has information on how you can apply and more.