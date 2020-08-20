Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 20, 2020

“Unhinged” director prepares for unprecedented release: After several delays due to the ongoing pandemic, Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged starring Russell Crowe and directed by Derrick Borte, finally opens in theaters this weekend, becoming the first film to get a nationwide release since theatres initially shut down. This means it’s nearly impossible to predict what kind of business the film will bring in, something director Borte says is both thrilling and nerve-wracking.

"Words On Bathroom Walls" stars talk to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley: A new film hopes to bust open sterotypes about mental health, with a smart, funn and at times heartbreaking look at a teenager diagnosed with mental illness. It stars two bright young actors, Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell, and "Good Day Atlanta's," Katie Beasley talks to them about "Words On Bathroom Walls."

Pandemic stress and teens: During the global pandemic, stress and anxiety are triggering young people to pick up bad habits, including vaping. COVID-19 has caused some teens to pick up unhealthy practices to help them cope with stress. Dr. Larry Mintnaul from National Volunteer Expert and Physchiatrist from the American Heart Association talks about ways that parents and caregivers can help their teen cope.

Advertisement

Claudia Jordan from FOX SOULS "Out Loud With Claudia Jordan," joins Alyse Eady on Good Day Atlanta: She is the host of "Out Loud With Claudia Jordan" a show on FOX SOUL a new streaming channel that is dedicated to the Aferican American viewer. Claudia Jordan joins us live on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the Democratic National Convention. For more information on FOX SOUL or Claudia Jordan click here.

Erica Key talks about Ponce City Market and other outdoor rooftops in Atlanta: She is an award winning food blogger, know for her blog "Eating With Erica," Erica Key joins us on Good Day Atlanta to talk about rooftop locations in Atlanta to have socially distant outings. For more information on Erica Key click here.