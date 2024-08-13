Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 13, 2024

CDA Back to School Fundraiser in Roswell:

Want to help metro Atlanta kids succeed in school? Good news: it’s as easy as going out to dinner over the next two nights.

Roswell-based RO Hospitality — which operates popular restaurants Osteria Mattone and Table & Main — is once again hosting a back-to-school fundraiser for the Children's Development Academy. Tonight and tomorrow night, the restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to CDA, helping fund the nonprofit’s mission of providing high-quality, affordable early education to children from low-income households.

"Anybody who has small children knows how expensive it is, and without the CDA, our kids would not start kindergarten ready for success," says CDA CEO and executive director Maggie DeCan. "Studies say that if you want children to read by third grade, graduate from high school, attend college…they have to have early literacy, they have to have high-quality early education."

Specifically, money raised by the restaurants will go toward purchasing school supplies for CDA kids.

"It’s a huge deal," says DeCan about the fundraiser. "We do not ask our teachers or our families to contribute to supplies in any way. So, this is huge, because anything our budget doesn’t have to provide goes to support the kids."

As an added incentive to dine at Osteria Mattone and Table & Main over the next two nights, kids under the age of 10 eat for free.

Osteria Mattone is located at 1095 Canton Street in Roswell, and Table & Main is just down the street at 1028 Canton Street. Both restaurants are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the next two nights, and reservations are recommended.

