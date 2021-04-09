Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 9, 2021

Fans return to Truist Park for Braves home opener:

When the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies for their season home opener today, players won’t be the only ones inside Truist Park.

For the first time since October 2019, fans will be allowed back into the ballpark — albeit in limited numbers.

Braves executives announced last month that the team’s home opener would feature fans filling Truist Park to 33% capacity; seating will be organized into socially distanced pods, which staffers say will generally consist of two to four fans each.

Masks will also be required for all staff members and fans, aside from time spent eating or drinking, and team officials say mobile tickets will help them present a "contactless" experience.

Team executives say they’ve worked with Emory Healthcare’s infectious disease experts on their safety plan, and that capacity will be revisited ahead of every home game.

Kierra Sheard on Good Day Atlanta:

She's one of the biggest names in Gospel music. Kierra Sheerd has deep roots in music and has blazed her own trail, becoming a staple in the Gospel music community. She joins Good Day live to talk about her new music and new book. For more information on Kierra Sheerd or her new book "Big, Bold & Beautiful" follow her on Instagram @kierrasheard.

Singer-songwriter Kem on Good Day Atlanta:

TV One's hit autobiographical series "Uncensored" returns this weekend with another in-depth look at R&B great Kem. From selling albums in the streets of Detroit to being a Grammy-nominated artist, Kem opens up about his journey to success. He joins Good Day with more on the upcoming series and his musical journey. For more information click here.

