Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 30, 2021

Emmy Squared Pizza serves up a slice of Detroit in Atlanta:

We were just hanging out in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park about a week ago, taking a tour on electric bikes — and of course, all that pedaling caused us to work up an appetite.

Thankfully, a new restaurant just opened in the booming neighborhood, specializing in piping hot Detroit-style pizza.

Emmy Squared Pizza is officially open for business at 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE in Atlanta, joining previous locations in cities including Philadelphia, Nashville, and New York

"I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get myself to the Glenwood Park neighborhood, and the space we took over is beautiful and we’re really excited to be … part of the neighborhood," says the restaurant’s co-founder, cookbook author, and restaurateur Emily Hyland

So, what exactly is Detroit-style pizza? Hyland explains: "So, Detroit-style pizza is cooked in a specialty eight-by-10 high-heat steel pan, and then it also has what’s called a frico crust, which is like a fried cheese stick edge. So we emphasize placing cheese all around the perimeter, so it cooks up really crispy. It has two sauce stripes down the length of the pie, which are said to be like racing stripes on a car … and it has a really airy middle and a crispy bottom."

For fans interested in creating their own pie, Hyland offers virtual pizza-making classes which may be booked online and come with kits (including the pan and all necessary ingredients) and step-by-step instructions. For more information on the classes, click here — and to get a peek inside the new Glenwood Park restaurant, click the video player in this article.

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame heading to Atlanta:

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame will be located on the sidewalks of Martin Luther King Jr. and Northside drives. The Walk of Fame will be unveiled at a formal induction ceremony during Black Music Month in June. Mauldin and Demmette Guidry give us more information on what to expect.

Atlanta Dream Head Coach Nicki Colleen talks WNBA draft, new uniforms, and new season:

As Coach Nicki Colleen enters her third season as head coach of the Atlanta Dream, she has seen several changes over time. Players have come and gone, the team is under new ownership, and now fans will be excited about the new uniforms. Colleen talks about this year's draft picks and what she expects from her team this season.

To check out this season's schedule and to purchase tickets click here.

Pike Nurseries plant a tree for Arbor Day:

Today is Arbor Day - a holiday that celebrates nature and encourages people to plant trees! Adding a new tree to your yard can add beauty and value to your home, provide cooling shade and privacy. It'll also offer shelter for wildlife.

For more information on how you can plant a tree or on Pike Nurseries click here.

Burgers with Buck heads to Taylor'D Bar-B-Q:

What a week for my Atlanta area burger-loving brethren and sistren. #BurgersWIthBuck sure hopes you got out and about and took advantage of all the great deals on great burgers all over town.

And congratulations are in order for the 2021 Creative Loafing Atlanta Burger Week winner … Taylor’D Bar-B-Q in Avondale.

They created their Taylor’D Burger just for the contest and it was so popular that it will be added to the menu as a permanent weekly special.

How does this sound … two smashed patties, topped with house-made smoked onion Jameson jam, caramelized onions, spicy BBQ sauce, house-made pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, piled high and served on a garlic buttered, toasted Brioche bun?

As good as it sounds, it tastes even better, just ask the voters in the #ATLBurgerWeek poll. In fact, this burger created for the contest will, by popular demand, be added to the permanent menu as a weekly special every Thursday. It will also be available this weekend (this weekend only), as a part of the celebration of their local title.

Congrats to all the restaurants that participated in Atlanta Burger Week, and congrats to all the burger lovers who took advantage. We can hardly wait until next year.

For more information about Taylor’d Bar-B-Q including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, http://www.taylordbarbq.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Willie Moore Jr. from Praise 102.5 joins Good Day to talk about National Foster Care Month, a cause that is near and dear to him: For more information on Willie Moore Jr., his radio show, or his upcoming movie screenings click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pets, click here.