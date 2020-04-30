Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 30, 2020

Paulding County Chamber takes up massive 3D printing effort: View story here

"Atlanta Guys Dinner Group" join forces to help restaurant workers: Once a month they get together to break bread, socialize, and give back to the Atlanta Comminity. And for the "Atlanta Guys Dinner Group," rignt now, that means supporting the city's out of work restaurant workers. Founder Sean Palani joins Alyse Eady with information on their initiative and pantry drive. For more information on how to donate see below.

AGDG is collecting non-perishable items such as the following to help feed Atlanta's food family. ﻿To schedule a donation, drop off or pick up, please email seanpalani@yahoo.com or valerie@viafailla.com.

Items in need include:

Canned proteins (chicken, tuna, SPAM)

Rice, Pasta, Beans

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Soups and Sauces

Crackers, Cereals, Snacks

Powdered Milk, Teas and Coffee

Toiletries

Baby Food and Diapers

For those who cannot get out to shop for grocery items, cash donations can be made to #ATLFamilyMeal - the 501c3 founded by Michael Lennox of Electric Hospitality that delivers two, free meals per week to unemployed hospitality workers in need.

Lyrica Anderson talks releasing new music: Lyrica Anderson is known by some from being on VH1'S "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood," but she's been behind some of our favorite hits for quite a while. She's wrote songs for artist like Chris Brown, Demi Lovato, Beyonce and more. Now she's ready to perform and release some of her own music. She spoke with Katie Beasley about her latest hit "Marriott," and what more she has to come. For more on Lyrica, follow her on social media @lyricaanderson. To listen to her latest music click here.

Atlanta Food Blogger Erica Key talks to Buck Lanford about how the pandemic is causing many people to miss out on key moments in life. Erica Key is scheduled to get married soon and says the situation has even impacted her as she has had her dress fitting and bachelorette weekend cancelled. For more information on Erica Key or her blog Eating With Erica click here.