Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 3, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 12:53pm EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Paul visit Legacy Sports Complex

Paul Milliken visited Legacy Sports Complex in Lawrenceville on Wednesday. With an ownership team including former Braves pitcher Jonny Venters and former Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, Legacy Sports Complex is positioning itself as a heavy-hitter for sports and fitness training.

Interview with Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz

Good Day Atlanta spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz, stars of "Star Trek: Discovery," about the season premiere.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

Tess Hammock is back with this week's edition of Casting Call. Find out what productions are looking for extras in Georgia.

Atlanta's Calligraphy Guild talks about writing letters

Marcia Watt from Atlanta's Calligraphy Guild joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the art of letter writing.

Beasy Baybie talks about 2nd chances

Beasy Baybie joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about second chances and jobs for those who have been in jail or prison.

