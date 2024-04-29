Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 29, 2024

Morningside-Lenox Park favorite Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails recently launched its weekend Jardin Brunch:

It should come as no surprise that the Good Day Atlanta team is a big fan of brunch — and we’re always searching for new and unique midday dining options here in metro Atlanta.

So, when we heard that Morningside-Lenox Park favorite Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails had expanded its service to include a weekend brunch, we made a reservation faster than you can say, "Let’s eat!"

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails recently launched its weekend Jardin Brunch, offered from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. You might remember our previous visit to the restaurant last year, during which we spent some time with executive chef Jean-Louis Sangare and learned a little more about Verdure’s unique mix of Western cuisine and African flavors. Since that visit, the restaurant has gained a loyal fanbase thanks to its menu and its lush atmosphere, meant to evoke a safari lodge-like "hidden oasis" tucked away near Piedmont Park and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Sangare says the new brunch menu continues his mission of combining the flavors from his childhood in West Africa, his culinary training in Paris, and his successful career in the United States.

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails is located at 560 Dutch Valley Road, Suite 100, in Atlanta — for more information on visiting the restaurant, click here. You can also follow Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails on Instagram for updates and brunch service and other special events.

Peter Macon talks about his role as Raka in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes": Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Peter plays Raka, an orangutan who is the only one who remembers Caesar’s actual teachings of decency, morality, and strength. He lives in the remains of a disintegrating airport and preaches tolerance and peace with humans. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" hits theaters Friday, May 10. Watch the trailer here.

Biden administration considering banning menthol cigarettes: The Biden administration is delaying a decision on whether to ban menthol cigarettes after the FDA found they disproportionately affect Black Americans. Follow Dr. Neil Winawer at @neilwinawer

McEachern High School Alumni gets drafted by the New England Patriots: Javon Baker was selected number 10 in the fourth round. He started his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to UCF. There he made first-team All-Big 12 Conference, led the team with 52 receptions, and 1,139 receiving yards.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Ellen DeGeneres talks heartbreak following the end of her talk show. Kierra M tells us what happened.