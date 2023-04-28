Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 28, 2023

This year’s Amplify Decatur Music Festival Concert Series launches this evening with a free show on the Decatur Square featuring folk-rock band Ghoststories and Tumbling Dice: The Ultimate Tribute to The Rolling Stones. Led by Mick Jagger tribute artist Stephen Skipper, the Stones sets promise to include the band’s biggest hits — and the lead singer’s most iconic stage moves.

The main Amplify Decatur Music Festival begins at 2:00 p.m. Saturday on the square, and features a star-packed lineup including St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, James McMurtry, and The Suffers. Tickets are $75 for general admission. Finally, the event wraps up Sunday night with what organizers are calling Amplify Vs.: Elliott Smith. Happening at Waller’s Coffee Shop in Decatur, the event will feature local acts performing songs from Smith’s acclaimed discography. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and admission is $10. As in past years, proceeds from the Amplify Decatur Music Festival series will go straight back into the community through Decatur Cooperative Ministry, Decatur Education Foundation, and Giving Kitchen; organizers say last year’s festival raised $50,000 for Decatur Cooperative Ministry.

Desreta Jackson, from the iconic awarding winning film, The Color Purple talks her new book and more: Played the role of young Celie. Desreta is discussing her book, The Hair Conspiracy: A Guide to Care and Grow Natural Hair. Hair and It's Connection to Your Health and Wealth, along with her other projects like her podcast, documentary, etc.

Doreen Calderon has joined the cast of Paramount+'s upcoming thriller series Fatal Attraction: A new take on the classic 1980s film of the same name. The report of Calderon's casting in the series comes from Deadline, which also provided some details about the character that she will be portraying. She will play Maureen Walker the longtime assistant of lead Dan Gallagher, played by Joshua Jackson, who worked for his father before him. Deadline describes Maureen as someone who "knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride, but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while."Paramount+’s new original series Fatal Attraction will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, exclusively on Paramount+.

Pike Nursery talks Top Trees for Atlanta: Today is Arbor Day! Did you know – the first Arbor Day was celebrated 150 years ago in 1872! In America we’ve recognized the importance of trees for a long time – and this holiday is all about celebrating trees, teaching the younger generation, and planting new trees for a greener tomorrow! Today, I’m going to share some of the best trees to plant in Atlanta. Dogwood, Redbud, Ornamental Cherry, Japanese Maple, Crape Myrtle

