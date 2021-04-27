Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 27, 2021

Local biologist leads nature hikes for kids:

The pandemic has taught us many things, including the importance of spending time outdoors. And getting kids to explore and engage in nature is the mission behind a unique business created by a metro Atlanta biologist.

"I just love being outdoors, and so I created Tyke Hike to share that enthusiasm with kids and with families," says Anne Marie Hoffman, founder of Tyke Hike, which offers regular treks through local parks for 2- to 5-year-olds and their parents. Hoffman fills the roughly 75-minute journeys with crafts, stories, and science activities, all aimed at getting kids interested in a world that’s not made up entirely of pixels.

"It's getting away from those screens, it's getting away from those devices, it's being creative, it's being active outdoors in nature," Hoffman says.

That’s exactly what local mom Katye Watts was looking for, especially during this past year.

"The pandemic and quarantine have really made our outside time so much more important," says Watts, who’s brought her children on several Tyke Hikes.

Advertisement

And while the young explorers on each Tyke Hike will always come away with some new interesting bit of knowledge, sometimes … they also leave something behind!

"My daughter actually lost her shoe during one of the hikes, and Anne Marie and I were in the mud — picking out, pushing around — and the shoe was gone!" Watts says laughing. "So, she hiked the rest of the hiked without a shoe and, you know what? She didn't complain once, because she was outside."

Along with offering regularly scheduled Tyke Hikes, folks can also book a customized Tyke Hike for their friends and family. The company also makes Tyke Hike To-Go kits, which include nature-themed activities and may be mailed directly to homes. For more information on these services, click here.

Real estate expert John Adams talks about if the work-from-home movement will alter work forever: For more information on John Adam visit his website here.

West Egg Cafe's Chef Andrew Smith shares his Green Chile Pork Chilaquiles recipe:

Open Hand Dining Out for Life is taking place this week and West Egg Cafe is one of the many restaurants participating. Chef Andrew Smith joins Good Day with a Green Chile Pork Chilaquiles recipe for viewers to try making at home. For more information on Open Hand Dining Out for Life click here. For today's recipe see below.

Green Chili Pork Chilaquiles

½ cup Red Onion, diced

½ pound Pulled Pork (while we make our own at West Egg, this would be a great place to use leftover pork from your favorite BBQ joint, perhaps Wood’s Chapel BBQ!)

2 cups Green Chili - Tomatillo Sauce

4 cups Corn Tortilla Chips

4 each Eggs, cooked sunny side up

½ cup Pico de Gallo

4 oz Queso Fresco

In a skillet, sauté the red onion until slightly browned. Add the pork and the green chili sauce. Once warmed through, fold in the tortilla chips until the chips soften. Divide between 2 plates and top with the eggs, the pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco.

Green Chili - Tomatillo Sauce

1 pound Tomatillos

1 each Jalapeño Pepper

2 each Poblano Peppers

6 cloves Garlic

½ cup Yellow Onion, diced

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

Blanch the tomatillos and jalapeño in boiling water until soft. Roast the poblanos over a flame or in a 400° oven, then peel and seed. Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

"Fast Forward" is a PBS documentary that follows four families on a journey into their futures:

In the documentary, an Atlanta mother and daughter got a fascinating and sobering glimpse into what aging is really like. Lady Causiesstkio and her daughter L'Oreal McCollum join Good Day to talk about the experience. For more information click here.

Tucker Middle School STEM students preparing to present invention to Samsung judges

Tucker Middle School was named a finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which encourages students to solve real-world issues using STEM. The students of Williams' class created an innovative silent alarm that could be placed like a fire alarm in airplane bathrooms. If a victim of human trafficking triggers the alarm, it alerts flight attendants, pilots, and the authorities.

The students along with their instructor Nathan Williams will present their device in front of judges at Samsung Wednesday. Their hope is to be among the final winners of $130,000.

You can vote for them to win here.

Master P said to have negotiated million-dollar deal for son heading to college to play basketball:

Hip-hop mogul Master P says he's working on a major deal for his 19-year-old son Hercy Miller. He's a top high school senior who just committed to play basketball at Tennessee State. Master P says he worked out a multi-million dollar deal for Hercy, and is simply waiting on an NCAA rule to change before signing the paperwork.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville tells us what all of this means for future NCAA players. You can keep up with her weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on V 103's The Big Tigger Morning Show and can follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1.

Pet of the day is from Furkids. For more information on how to adopt today's pet click here.

