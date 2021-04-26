Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 26, 2021

Dahlonega’s Smith House satisfies hunger for history:

On the list of things we love here at Good Day Atlanta, good food and fascinating history are both near the top. And with a quick trip into the North Georgia mountains, we found a place that satisfies our hunger for both.

The Smith House is a fixture of the Dahlonega Square, featuring a historic inn with more than a dozen rooms, a recently-built lodge with nearly two dozen rooms, nearby villas and cottages available to visitors, and a family-style restaurant serving up the goods since 1922. The history of the property stretches back even further when it was purchased by Captain Frank Hall in the late 1800s; during construction of the house, Hall discovered a gold and quartz vein running under the building — more on that in a minute!

Henry and Bessie Smith bought the property in 1922, converting it into a boarding house and serving up Bessie’s soon-to-be-famous buttermilk fried chicken to guests. The food became a major draw for travelers, and subsequent owners continued the tradition of the large, family-style meals while also adding new dishes to the menu.

Flash forward to current owners Freddy and Shirley Welch doing a major renovation project; guess what workers found in the basement? Under a slab of concrete, they found a large hole filled with debris; under that debris was that gold vein discovered by original owner Captain Frank Hall. Visitors to The Smith House today can view the original mine shaft, along with the other historical artifacts from the property.

For more information on visiting The Smith House in Dahlonega, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this fascinating (and delicious) North Georgia gem!

