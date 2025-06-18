Newnan police sound alarm over pedestrian-involved crashes

The Brief Newnan Police report a sharp rise in pedestrians hit by cars in just the past couple of weeks. With summer starting, they are concerned the trend will only increase. The latest victim was a teenager who police say was wearing dark clothing at night and stepped out into traffic without looking.



Police in Newnan said it has not been a great start to summer for pedestrian accidents. They said there have been four pedestrians hit by cars in just the last couple weeks, bringing the total to five since the first of the year.

What we know:

The latest victim was a teenager struck by a car this past weekend while crossing a street at night. Newnan police said the teen was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. The driver was not charged. Police said in some of the five accidents they determined the driver was at fault.

What we don't know:

Newnan police said the number of pedestrians struck by automobiles typically increase during the summer months. They are unsure what is fueling this latest trend.

What they're saying:

Police remind pedestrians to use crosswalks where available. They also recommend reflective clothing at night to increase visibility. For drivers, police say cars must not only yield the right of way to pedestrians, drivers are not permitted.