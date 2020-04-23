Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 23, 2020

Tennessee Aquarium makes splash with virtual programming: Click here for more!

Money Making Conversations with Rushion McDonald: Georgia is opening back up and Rushion McDonald has tips for business owners who transition into work life during the pandemic.

Two award-winning authors team up to raise money for No Kid Hungry: New York Times Bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews and chef and James Beard award-winning cookbook author Virginia Willis team up for a live online fundraiser that will include recipes from their cookbooks and a live demonstration of Fluffy Southern Chicken Biscuit with Hot Honey Mustard. The event is an effort to support No Kid Hungry a Campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization to end world hunger. For more information on the demonstration and live online fundraiser taking place tonight on Facebook click here.

Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville joins weighs in on a 68-year-old Nigerian woman giving birth to twins after several failed IVF attempts. For more information on Christina Granville click here.

R&B Pop artist Dana Vaughn on Good Day Atlanta: He's an R&B Pop artist and actor, who's talent will soon be showcased on an upcoming Netflix project. Mindy Kaling's show, "Never Have I Ever" will premiere next week. Dana Vaughns the star of the show joins God Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson with a preview of the series and talks about his upcoming music projects. For more information on Dana Vaughns follow him on Instagram @danavaughns.