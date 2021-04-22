Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Frost Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 22, 2021

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Busy bees have hive of activity in downtown Atlanta

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority is also home to three busy beehives designed to hold thousands of the buzzy insects.

ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta campus truly a "hive" of activity: 

Right now, a dedicated team of more than 100,000 is logging long hours on the campus overseen by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. And even though most visitors will never ever see those workers, the guest experience will be a whole lot sweeter thanks to their efforts.

Along with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic Park, and the Georgia World Congress Center, the Authority’s downtown Atlanta campus is also home to three busy beehives. The hives — which were recently redesigned and currently house about 50,000 honeybees each — were initially installed on the campus back in 2018. They’re located just across the street from Georgia World Congress Center Building C.

"Studies show that honeybees thrive in urban areas for a number of reasons," says Scottie McLeod of BEE Downtown, an organization that installs and maintains hives at major companies throughout the Southeast. "The first is that there's a diverse amount of food; there's tons of trees, there's local gardens, people have herbs and stuff on their porch."

The bees from the GWCCA hives fly off, collect nectar from those food sources, then bring it back to campus and use it to make honey.

"We were able to harvest over a hundred pounds of honey last year, and over a hundred pounds the year before, as well," says GWCCA director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility Tim Trefzer.  "And we get to keep all that honey and use it in our food service offerings."

That’s great news for Georgia World Congress Center executive chef Billy Velasquez, who uses the honey in creations including his Green Goodness honey dressing.

"That honey gives the dressing ... that profile," says Velasquez.  "That sweetness, it takes off some of the tartness."

A sweet reward for everyone involved — but those involved with the hives say the real goal is to take care of an insect that takes such good care of us.

"They actually pollinate 70 of the top 100 food crops in the United States," says McLeod.  "So, without them, we would not have a lot of food."

Adds Trefzer: "This is a way for us to really help pollinate Atlanta, and that's a species that is essential for human beings."

Georgia filmmakers spotlight Jimmy Carter in new documentary

Jim and Will Pattiz's documentary Carterland tells the untold story of former President Jimmy Carter's time in the White House.

New documentary "Carterland" takes a closer look into former President Jimmy Carter's term in office: Filmmakers and Peachtree City brothers Jim and Will Pattiz join Good Day to talk more about the documentary.  For more information click here.

Former UGA player Wix Patton talks following his hip-hop dreams

Former UGA player Wix Patton is going from the football field to center stage with his music career

Wix Patton goes from the football field to center stage. 

Former UGA player Wix Patton isn't afraid to follow his heart and dreams. He is now a rising hip-hop artist and says he will go where his music takes him. Patton joins Good Day with more on being a viral sensation and his newest single, "Gelato Glued." For more information follow him on Instagram @wixpatton. 

Dr. John Delony talks teen anxiety during COVID-19

Being a teenager is already tough in general, but add in COVID, and that creates a whole new set of unprecedented challenges for them.

Dr. John Delony talks teen anxiety:  

Being a teenager is already tough in general, but add in COVID, and that creates a whole new set of unprecedented challenges for them. So how can parents help their teens deal with the rising anxiety that comes with that? Dr. John Delony from Ramsey Solutions joins us with some answers. For more information on Dr. John Delony click here.

Actor Tristen J. Winger previews Bigger’s new season

Actor Tristen J. Winger stars in the Will Packer-produced TV comedy Bigger on BET Plus.

Actor Tristen J. Winger previews Bigger’s new season:

The comedy TV show "Bigger" produced by Will Packer is set to start a new season on BET Plus. Joining Good Day to talk more about the show is one of the stars from the show, Tristen J. Winger. For more information click here. To follow Tristen J. Winger follow him on Instagram @tristenjwinger. 

Clean eats around Atlanta for Earth Day

Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff joins Good Day to talk about eating cleaner on Earth Day.

Skye Estroff talks about eating cleaner on Earth Day: For more information on Skye Estroff you can follow her @skye.estroff.

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Khaleesi is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is affectionate and can live happily with other cats.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.