Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 21, 2021

Paul Milliken enjoys a spring trip to the Indian Springs State Park:

If you like your outdoor adventure with a generous helping of history on the side, a trip to one of the oldest state parks in the country might just be the "mouth-watering" daytrip for which you're looking.

Indian Springs State Park is located just about an hour south of Atlanta, not far from Interstate 75 in Flovilla, Georgia. Famed for its spring water -- which park staffers say was collected for centuries by Creek Indians, who believed it held healing properties -- the land was the subject of several treaties in the 1800s.

In the middle part of the century, the area became a major tourist destination with several large resorts located nearby. According to the history detailed on the park's website, Georgia officially named the property Indian Springs State Park in the late 1920s, making it the oldest in the state and one of the oldest in the nation.

In the early 1930s, President Roosevelt's New Deal created a work relief program known as the Civilian Conservation Corps; CCC Company 429 built several stone structures in the park, including the Spring House, where visitors can still sample the spring water today.

Visitors to the park's more than 500 acres have plenty of opportunities to explore today, including more than three miles of bike trails (which connect to nearby Dauset Trails), four miles of hiking trails, miniature golf, and geocaching. There's also a boat ramp to the park's 105-acre lake and a museum that details more of the fascinating history.

For more information on visiting Indian Springs State Park -- and to read more about the history -- click here. And click the video player in this article to get a peek at our morning exploring this true state gem.

Dr. Viviana and Pastor Cal talk "Married at First Sight" spinoff "Unmatachables":

Coming off the top-rated success of "Married At First Sight," was new spin-off series called "Unmatchables." The show will premiere on Lifetime on April 21 at 10 p.m. It'll feature singles from the Atlanta area. For more information click here.

George Lopez talks new film "Walking with Herb"

The film takes audiences on an 18-hole rollercoaster as one man discovers how faith, family, second chances, and God's help can make the impossible possible. The film hits theaters on April 30, May 1, and May 3 nationwide. Watch the trailer here. You can follow George Lopez on social media @GeorgeLopez.

Contributor George Chidi on infertility and the African-American community:

FOX 5's Like It Or Not and FOX Soul contributor George Chidi discussed how the medical community treats infertility problems with African-American patients. He'll tap into health insurance, income, and more being possible factors as well.

HeadKrack tells us how the Kardashians may have influenced one "Bridgerton" family:

Nicola Coughlan, a star of Netflix's "Bridgerton," tweeted that the Kardashian family was an inspiration for the fictional family that her character, Penelope Featherington, belongs to. Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement and asked if she could please come to a fitting, as she is a fan of the show. You can watch Bridgerton on Netflix. Keep up with HeadKrack on the "Morning Hustle," weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and follow him on social media @Headkrack.