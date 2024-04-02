Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 2, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Damsel Cabaret Club: With an incredible career that includes choreographing Broadway shows, films, and major events like the Academy Awards, Otis Sallid is no stranger to surprising his audiences. But the creative visionary’s latest move is truly a first-of-its-kind for Atlanta — and it’s had people buzzing for months. Otis Sallid has teamed up with local restaurant owner Dave Green (of The Select in Sandy Springs) to open Damsel, a supper club located at The Works in the Upper Westside of Atlanta. Sallid will serve as creative director for the venue, which includes a cabaret supper club featuring professional live entertainment, both a bar and a rooftop bar, and a members-only rooftop club.



Kevin Copeland and Yemin Fasheun Co-Founder of Cargo by Kvn: CARGO BY KVN is a shipping container development company committed to building the marketplace of the future. From affordable housing, Auxiliary dwelling units, commercial kitchens, multifamily dwellings to custom single family designs we intend to reach every corner of the real estate market. Build by the company have been featured on HGTV. For more information click here.

Tiffany Brooks talks about HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Atlanta: Learn more about this year’s home and the locally inspired design choices, as well as why Atlanta, Georgia was the perfect place for this year’s HGTV Smart Home. The team says the designs blend innovative mid-century style. To enter the sweepstakes click here.

The Great Solar Eclipse Party" with Science Podcasters Guy Raz & Mindy Thomas: In the special episode of the Wow in the World podcast titled "The Great Solar Eclipse Party," it’s the day of the solar eclipse and Mindy is planning an eclipse party for all her friends and neighbors, complete with snacks, games, and music! Join Guy and Mindy as they explore the basic physics behind the solar eclipse, from why and where it’s happening, and the concept of ‘the path of totality’ to what the eclipse will look like and how rare it is to see one. The episode also discusses the importance of eye protection and the science behind mylar lenses during the solar eclipse. Ending with a singalong to the hit song on the radio, ‘Eclipse Party’ from ‘Moon 5," kids (and their grown-ups) will get a sense of the cosmic wonder we all feel during the event.

Bravo’s "Top Chef" chef Kenny Nguyen: Kenny currently serves as the Executive Chef at The Expat in Athens and will be bringing his A-game to this upcoming season. Kenny is not only passionate about food, but is also an active member of the Athens community. Kenny and his friends created The Side Hustle, a local pop-up food stall that works with local farms, partners with local businesses, and donates a portion of the proceeds to Georgia and Athens-based organizations.

Ally Lynn has the latest in entertainment news: Monday night on Fox the iHeartRadio Music Awards aired with Ludacris hosting. There were a lot of big moments. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn has all the details. Follow her on social @HeyAllyLynn

