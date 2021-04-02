Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 2, 2021

Six Flags Over Georgia opens and extends summer season:

Six Flags Over Georgia opened for its 54th season in March with park staffers vowing to keep safety front and center while also giving guests even more time to enjoy the food, shows, and thrill rides inside.

Continuing with last season’s pandemic-related health and safety measures, park guests will undergo contactless temperature screenings upon entering, and all visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.

The park is also only offering card and mobile payments, and tickets must be purchased online and in advance, a measure aimed at keeping capacity limited and encouraging social distancing.

All of those measures were put in place last year, but 2021 is bringing some exciting new thrills for Six Flags Over Georgia fans. This year, the park will extend its summer season by more than a dozen days in August and September, keeping the park open through Labor Day.

Later this spring, THE RIDDLER Mindbender will also re-open to fans after an extensive upgrade; the ride (the world’s first triple looping coaster, by the way) boasts new trains and a refreshed look, appropriate for one of the greatest villains in comic book history.

For more information on Six Flags Over Georgia admission and memberships, click here.

Burgers with Buck visits The Atlanta Breakfast Club

In six years, Atlanta Breakfast Club has become a go-to hot spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch in the downtown and Midtown area. It’s popular with visitors from out of town and locals alike. In fact, the omnipresent crowd in the parking lot outside their Ivan Allen location, which is directly across the street from the Georgia Aquarium, is pretty much all you need to know.

They have become well known for some of their signature breakfast dishes like Peach Cobbler French Toast and Chicken and Waffles, but there is something else on their menu that grabbed our attention ... the ABC Burger. Now don’t get me wrong, #BWB loves French toast and chicken and waffles, but you know the name of the segment, right?

The ABC Burger (named for Atlanta Breakfast Club) begins with a pair of 4-ounce, 100% ground beef patties topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, field greens, sliced tomato, pickles, ABC aioli, and American-style aioli, all served on a perfectly toasted brioche bun and served with your choice of fries or a side salad. It’s big and it’s good, and you won’t be disappointed.

Full disclosure though, when #BWB returns to ABC as a civilian, there’s a good chance we are going to try the chicken and waffles (wink emoji).

For more information about Atlanta Breakfast Club including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://atlantabreakfastclub.com.

Pastor Jamal Bryant discusses Easter festivities at New Birth Missionary Church

New Birth Missionary Church Pastor Jamal Bryant discusses the church's upcoming Easter schedule, which includes free COVID-19 vaccinations. Check out the schedule below!

Free COVID-19 vaccinations

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd, Stonecrest

Details: Registration and appointments required. Click here

Second Look Outreach (Clothing and Eyewear Donations)

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd, Stonecrest

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Details: Donation drop off for gently used clothing and glasses. Donations benefit Goodwill of North Georgia, King’s Closet (clothing ministry), Lion’s Club and other global missions.

Resurrection Pull-up Service featuring Musical Guest Pastor Charles Jenkins

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m.

New Discovery+ documentary focusing on Pope Francis:

A new Discovery+ documentary just launched goes behind the scenes for an intimate look at the life of the most recognizable religious figure in the world, Pope Francis.

Good Day Atlanta spoke with film director Evgeny Afineevsky about his unprecedented access to the pope and why he wanted to tell this story.

Southern Baked Pie Company shares their Lemon Chess recipe:

Easter is this Sunday, and after worship, most people love to eat. After dinner, you may want something sweet. CEO Amanda Wilbanks shows us how to make the Lemon Chess pie with a fun Easter twist. Check out the recipe below.

Southern Baked Pie Dough

Makes dough for 1 single-crust 9-inch pie

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ cup water

Cut the butter into small cubes. Combine butter and flour in a mixing bowl. Using a pastry blender, work the butter into the flour. Add the salt and sugar. Continue to work the butter into the flour until the mixture has a consistency of course ground cornmeal. The cubes of butter should now be smaller than the size of a green pea.

Add the water, all at once. Continue to work the dough until the dough begins to come together. Form the dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and press into the shape of a disk. Place in the refrigerator for 2 hours to chill.

Remove dough from refrigerator and roll out to desired size on a lightly floured surface.

Tip: The trick to making delicious pie dough is using cold ingredients. I even chill my flours, salt, and sugar. Starting with very cold butter and ice cold water will make a world of difference when it comes to the texture of the dough.

Lemon Chess Pie

1 recipe SB Pie Dough

8 Tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

3 egg yolks

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons cornmeal

2 ½ tablespoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¾ cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Roll out dough into a 12-inch circle. Place into a 9-inch round pie place and flute.

In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the yolks one at a time, beating after each addition. Add the flour and cornmeal slowly, beating until mixture is well-combined. Beat in the zest, juice, buttermilk, and vanilla. The mixture will appear lightly curdled. Pour into the pie shell. Bake in lower third of oven for 40 – 50 minutes. You will know the pie is done when the edges are set and there is a slight jiggle just in the center of the pie.

Remove from the oven and let cool before serving. Store in refrigerator.

Grammy-nominated artist Kelly Price talks latest project:

Kelly Price released her second gospel project "Grace." The EP is six tracks. and comes 15 years after Price's first gospel album, "This Is Who I Am," which hit #1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart. "Grace" is available everywhere music is sold today.

Pike Nurseries gives home and garden tips for Easter:

Rena Sartain gives info on some nice things to plant during this time of year.

Darlene McCoy gives advice on ways to overcome offense by a loved one: Listen to Darlene McCoy on Praise 102.5.