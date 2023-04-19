Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 19, 2023

Home Depot Backyard Free community events:

What do you do when the weather gets warm? You spend time in your backyard, of course. And starting in just a few days, Atlanta’s backyard will be open and ready to welcome families with hundreds of free community events!

This morning, we spent some quality time in The Home Depot Backyard, the 11-acre green space located just outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting next week, The Home Depot Backyard will offer more than 170 free community events, including health and wellness, arts and culture, and "inspired learning" programming. A full listing of events is available here — but the weekly fitness classes include bootcamps, dance fitness, and Hip-hop yoga, all of which organizers say are led by Atlanta-based BIPOC instructors.

The Home Depot Backyard team will host a Spring Kickoff event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing visitors to meet the instructors and try out some sample class offerings. The event is free and open to the public.

The Home Depot Backyard first opened back in 2018, and was created as a gathering space for the community and a tailgating spot for Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United fans. Regular park hours are dawn to dusk daily, and the physical location is 1 Backyard Way in Atlanta.

For more information on The Home Depot Backyard and its 2023 community programming schedule, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning burning a few calories in the backyard!

Cristy Kisner and her restaurant in Roswell, Cristy’s Kitchen: She has a new cookbook with more than 130 scrumptious and nourishing recipes without gluten, dairy, or processed sugars. Her book is on sale now and the book signing is happening this Saturday at her restaurant Click here for more information.

Alicia Witt reflects on her time on "The Masked Singer": Alicia Witt was the Dandelion and her new song and video "WITNESS" was released today. She describes it as a deeply personal anthem, referencing the year she experienced last year. An anthem for anyone who’s survived and come out the other side stronger and forever changed - a love song to those who walk side by side and see you through times like that and know the full story. Catch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8 on FOX 5.

Aaliyah Thompson, talks breaking the Stigma on Autism: Jonesboro native Aaliyah Thompson, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 5. With 1 in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Aaliyah chose to crack open the door of possibilities. She would not allow this diagnosis to affect her ambitions. After graduating from high school with honors, Aaliyah discovered her love for the beauty industry. With that, Aaliyah is now the Founder and CEO of Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar and CEO of Aaliyah’s Nail School, making her the first autistic person in the United States to own both a beauty bar and nail school. For information on the beauty bar and school, click here.

Stu talks some of the best places to hang out in Atlanta: Listen to Stu on air 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays on HOT 1079