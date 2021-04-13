Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 13, 2021

"Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer opens Alpharetta restaurant: "A bar is bar, but a tavern has soul," proclaims the website for Taffer’s Tavern — and with the quick snip of a ribbon this week, Alpharetta’s booming culinary scene got a lot more soulful.

Alpharetta city leaders gathered alongside famed hospitality expert and "Bar Rescue" star Jon Taffer Monday to officially celebrate the opening of Taffer’s Tavern, a casual-dining restaurant featuring what the creator calls the "kitchen of the future." Located in the heart of Alpharetta on Main Street near Milton Avenue, the restaurant was designed to honor traditional Old World taverns while incorporating modern technology to enhance safety and hygiene inside. Taffer — also a bestselling author and entrepreneur — says he came up with the concept prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the focus on health and safety (including glass cleaning technology and increased measures to prevent cross-contamination) is an obvious match for the current global situation.

Of course, we can’t talk about Taffer’s Tavern without discussing what’s on the menu. Highlights include main plates like the braised short rib (slow-braised for 72 hours and topped with demi-glace sauce) and Tavern fish & chips (featuring beer-battered cod), sandwiches like the BLT (that’s pork belly, lettuce and tomato), and a selection of after-dinner sweets. As a modern take on the neighborhood pub, Taffer’s Tavern also features a long list of cocktails, beer and wine.

Although future locations are planned for major cities including Boston and Washington, D.C., Metro Atlanta is the first to get a taste of Taffer’s Tavern; click here for more information.

Dr. Taz Bahatia joins us with tips on healthy remedies. Spring is the perfect time to make room for new health remedies. For many, the medicine cabinet can be over-cluttered with expired or unopened items. Dr. Taz shares 6 medicine cabinet must-haves that address common health ailments everyone should have. For more information on Dr. Taz click here. For today's list of health remedies see below.

Must-Have 1: Elderberry - decongestant

Must-Have 2: Quercetin - natural antihistamine

Must-Have 3: Astragalus - colds, immune support

Must-Have 4: Lavender and tea tree oil – scrapes/cuts

Must-Have 5: Rosemary oil – indigestion

Must-Have 6: Magnolia bark - reduced stress

Spring recipes from Chef Vagn Neilsen from Proof of the Pudding: For more information on today's Shaved Brussels Ceaser Salad or Sea Island Corn Grits click here. See recipes below.

Shaved Brussels Caesar Salad

Serves 4

4 cups of shaved brussels sprout

6 oz shaved Parmesan Cheese

6 tablespoons Caesar dressing

4 oz heirloom grape tomatoes

2 oz pickled peppers

Sweet or hot—your preference

Balsamic Glaze-As needed

Parmesan Crisp

Preheat oven to 350 Line an oven pan with parchment paper Make 8 equal round mounds of parmesan cheese Bake for approximately 10 minutes—the centers should be golden brown Remove from oven and cool Can be done ahead of time—cool completely and store in air tight container

Salad Assembly

Mix Brussels Sprouts and dressing together Divide into 4 bowls Add tomatoes and peppers to each salad Add parmesan crisps to each salad Drizzle with balsamic glaze

Sea island Blue Corn Grits

.5cup of stone ground grits

Blue grits can be purchased on Amazon, or any stone ground grit will work

1.5 cup water

.5 cup heavy cream

.5 stick of butter

1 teaspoon of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Bring water, cream, butter and salt to low boil Stir in grits Reduce heat to low Consistently stir for 15 minutes Cover and simmer for 15 more minutes Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed Turn off heat and leave covered till serving.

Oregano Grilled Chicken

4 Airline Chicken breast

4 oz Olive oil

2 oz Fresh chopped oregano

1 oz chopped garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 pinch pepper

Add all ingredients to a ziplock bag and marinate up to 24 hours Preheat grill/light charcoal Once grill is at desired temperature Grill chicken skin side down for approximately 5 minutes depending on the grill temperature Turn down grill/move chicken to indirect heat Cook 15 minutes till chicken reaches 165 internal temperature Remove chicken, cover with foil and rest 5 minutes

Grilled Romanesco w/lemon oil

1 head of Romanesco

Can use cauliflower as a substitute

2 teaspoons salt

4 cups of water

.5 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 tea chopped parsley

4 tablespoons of lemon zest

1 tea salt

Pinch of pepper

Lemon oil

Combine olive oil, lemon zest, parsley, salt and pepper Allow flavors to mingle for at least four hours-can be made a day ahead and placed in the refrigerator Romanesco Place Romanesco in sauce pot with water and salt Cook 15 minutes Remove from water and let dry Grill Romanesco on hot grill till well charred Remove from heat Quarter the Romanesco Drizzle with lemon oil

