Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 13, 2020

Dr. Neil Winawer answers common Coronavirus questions on Good Day Atlanta: Dr. Neil Winawer is a Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and he stopped by Good Day Atlanta to answer questions regarding keeping yourself and loved ones safe during this stressful time as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

For more information, you can follow Dr. Neil Winawer on Instagram @nwinawe.

Divorce and child custody/visitation issues during the Coronavirus pandemic: Family Attorney, Randy Kessler joins Good Day Atlanta via Skype to talk about family issues including an increase in divorce and child custody/visitation issues during the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information on Attorney Randy Kessler click here.

The Littrell family talks about life in quarantine on Good Day Atlanta: With so many of us having to shelter at home, families are going back to the basics when it comes to sharing special moments together. And celebrities aren't any different. Brian Littrell from "The Backstreet Boys" along with his son Baylee, who is following in his father's musical footsteps, and mom Leighanne are showing their skills in the kitchen on Instagram. They talk to Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson about celebrity life in quarantine. For more information follow them on Instagram @bayleelittrell_music , @rokspics , leighanne_littrell .