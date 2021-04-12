Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 12, 2021

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us from Emory School of Medicine with the latest Covid-19 news: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Covid-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Raymond and London Santana on Good Day Atlanta: It's a new reality series that celebrates black love, while also exploring the chanllenges couples face. VH1's "Couple's Retreat" highlights the love story of Ramond and London Santana. They join us live to talk about the show. For more information click here.

Actress Serayah joins us to talk about "LUST:A Deadly Sins Story and ENVY: A Deadly Sins Story." For more information on the movie based on the book series on Lifetime click here.

Advertisement

Radio personality Mani Mills joins us with more on how the world has mourned the death of rapper and actor DMX. For more information on Mani Mills follow her on Instagram @manimills.