Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 10, 2020

Local BBQ restaurant cooks up new ways to serve community: When you’ve got a taste for some comfort food — especially of the barbecue variety — there’s no better place than Atlanta’s D.B.A. Barbecue. And if every people needed comfort, it’s during these uncertain times — which is why owner Matt Coggin is making sure his food is hot and ready to go.

Right now, like many restaurants across the country, D.B.A Barbecue is open for curbside pick-up and delivery only. Of course, that includes menu favorites including BBQ Nachos, several flavors of smoked wings, and plates featuring pulled pork, pulled chicken breast, and sliced brisket. But as an additional way to feed the community, the D.B.A team is also offering to-go prepared meals (customized for the size of the family ordering), which families can pick up with 24 hours notice and take home — main courses include turkey, free chicken, and chicken pot pies.

Finally, on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., D.B.A is selling food and home supplies from a pop-up neighborhood market, which allows two shoppers at a time to come in to buy necessities including milk, bread, eggs, toilet paper, and more.

For more information on D.B.A Barbecue and its current offerings, click over to the restaurant’s website here or its Facebook page here. And to check out our morning with Matt Coggin, click on the video player in this article.

WEB LINK: https://www.dbabarbecue.com

Talking to your kids about the Coronavirus: Jody Baumstein is a licensed therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life she joins us with tips on how to talk to your kids about the current Coronavirus pandemic. For more information click here.

KD Bowe from Praise 102.5 on Good Day Atlanta: Many families will be celebrating Easter at home this Sunday because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Churches have moved to online services and many have closed their doors to visitors. Social distancing is the new normal and families are having to unite with family members through Skype, Facetime or Skype. KD Bowe from Praise 102.5 joins us via Skype to weigh in on the topic. For more information on KD Bowe click here.

New initiative started to help feed unemployed hospitality workers:

Many hospitality workers are facing financial woes due to the COVID-19 outbreak and because of this a new initiative has been started for those in need in the Atlanta area.

Michael Lennox along with other leaders of restaurants and businesses in the Atlanta area have started the "ATL Family Meal" organization.

Leaders are rallying together to help fellow hospitality workers survive during the pandemic.

The mission is to help feed, nurture and support hospitality workers during this time and after the COVID-19 crisis settles.

The goal is to reach more than 100,000 employees.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the organization, or if you would like to donate click here.

Local group sews masks for healthcare workers in Atlanta: An Atlanta area sewing group SMAH (Sewing Masks for Area Health Workers) who came together on Facebook is making cloth fabric masks for healthcare workers in area hospitals. Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson spoke to one of the team members about helping health care workers have the best defense. MAH Atlanta is trying to fill requests and is welcoming volunteers. For more information click here.



