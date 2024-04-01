Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 1, 2024

Today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

The Points Guy’s Nicky Kelvin gives tips on traveling to Europe: Native Londoner and Europe adventure expert is available to help consumers navigate their summer travels overseas. Nicky speaks to a variety of topics around European travel this summer, including:

European Summer - For those wanting to visit Europe but not looking to break the bank, Nicky can share dupes for all the summer hot spots that usually cost more like Amalfi Coast or Mykonos

Last-Minute Euro Vacays - Booking hacks to find that last minute deals overseas, ways to maximize a shorter vacation to Europe and tips and tricks for making a quick trip seamless

Olympian Adventures - Heading to the Olympics? Where to go after to maximize your summer abroad and tips for navigating the crowds

Tour Tourism - Where you should stay and what to do while traveling to see your favorite musician (Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, John Mayer, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and more!)

The Unmasked Singer speaks with Joanne Feldman: Spoiler Alert! If you haven't watched last Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, we're here to tell you who it was.

Lio was "Extra" host Billy Bush. Joanne talks to him about his experience and more.

The Masked Singer’s "TV Theme Night" celebrated the very best of the small screen! Panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Rita Ora open the show with a performance of one of television’s most iconic theme songs from "Gilligan’s Island". Then, Season Eleven contestants pay tribute to theme songs including "Scooby-Doo," "The Hills" and "Good Times". The Season Eleven contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million Records Sold, 326 Film Appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify Streams! Tune-in as another celebrity is unmasked in the all-new "TV Theme Night" episode of The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 on Fox 5.

De'Asia Robinson gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Lizzo announced that she's quitting music and Beyoncé fans are upset that there are certain songs missing from their vinyl. De'Asia Robinson has the latest. Keep up with her on social media @Yeah