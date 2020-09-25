Good Day Atlanta September 25, 2020 viewer information

From “Day Thrills” to “Night Chills” at Six Flags Hallowfest: Masks are already required for guests inside Six Flags Over Georgia — and now, masks of a different kind are taking over for the park’s annual celebration of the Halloween season.

Dubbed Hallowfest this year, the event kicked off last weekend and will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 1st. Previously known as Fright Fest, this year’s Halloween celebration has been changed a bit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; instead of indoor haunted houses, the park will focus on five family-friendly and outdoor “Fair Zones” during daylight hours, which transform into “Scare Zones” for the older crowd after dark. The park’s famed collection of coasters will also be operating during Hallowfest — and during daylight hours, other family-friendly activities include live shows, a “Trick-or-Treat trail,” and costume contest.

Natalie Grant on Good Day Atlanta: She's an eight time Grammy nominee, and five time Dove Awards, "Female Vocalist of the Year." Natalie Grant joins "Good Day Atlanta's " Alyse Eady with more on her new album and talks about how she's allowing herself write what she feels with no rules.

Willie Moore Jr. from Praise 102.5 joins us to talk about discovering your inner talent. For more information on "The Willie Moore Jr. Show," click here. Follow Willie Moore Jr. on Intagram @williemoorejrlive.

Pike Nurseries Fall Container Garden: Tips on creating the ultimate Fall Container Garden with Pike Nurseries.