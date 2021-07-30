Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 30, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

North Georgia observatory offers amazing views of space

If you're the mood for a little stargazing, there's a place you have to go. The new North Georgia Astronomical Observatory is open for public viewing three nights a week.

ATLANTA - Stargazing at the North Georgia Astronomical Observatory: 

It’s been just more than a year since Good Day Atlanta checked out the progress being made on the new $1.4 million observatory at the University of North Georgia.

This morning, we finally got a look inside — not to mention a look at the stars through the facility’s two new telescopes.

The North Georgia Astronomical Observatory is currently open to the general public for walk-in telescope viewing on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 p.m. to midnight (weather permitting) and daytime hours by request.  The new 3,200-square-foot facility was approved by the University System of Georgia in January of 2019 and funded by UNG and was built on the same site as the former observatory.  

As observatory director Dr. Greg Feiden told us about the previous observatory last year, "[It] was starting to show its age. In some spots, the walls were literally crumbling, and the basement flooded, and … in that sense, the structure itself was kind of losing its integrity."  

Feiden says having two telescopes instead of one allows students and researchers better study a single object, not to mention allowing more people from the general public to use the facility at the same time. Daily updates are posted on the facility’s Facebook page, which will alert visitors to weather conditions or other issues that might affect operating hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays — you can check out the Facebook page here.

The North Georgia Astronomical Observatory is located at 3000 Dawsonville Highway in Dahlonega, near the UNG campus — click the video player to check out our morning exploring this new out-of-this-world addition to North Georgia!

Deji Laray and Thomas Q. Jones talk new dramedy 'Johnson'

'Johnson' is a new show on Bounce TV addressing topics like divorce, interracial love, sexuality, finances and, manhood in the Black community that are rarely seen on television. The new drama series premieres Aug. 1.

Deji Laray & Thomas Q. Jones talk new show "Johnson" premiering on Bounce TV: 

"Johnson" is created by, written by, and starring Black men. Cedric the Entertainer is producing and D.L. Hughley stars along with Deji Laray, who is also the show creator; and Thomas Q. Jones, who is a producer and stars as "Omar." The topics addressed by this show - divorce, interracial love, sexuality, finances, manhood - are rarely seen on television. The new drama series will premiere on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. with back-to-back episodes. Watch the trailer here.

Welcome DJ Shockley to FOX 5 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon DJ Shockley is now the newest member of the FOX 5 Atlanta High 5 Sports team. Shockley discusses his upcoming Mark Richt interview, as well as what viewers can expect from him as a member of the team, with Good Day.

Welcome DJ Shockley to FOX 5 Atlanta: Former Atlanta Falcon DJ Shockley is now a member of the FOX 5 Atlanta High 5 Sports team. We give him a warm welcome and discuss his Mark Richt interview, as well as what viewers can expect from him as a member of the team. You can follow him on Instagram @DJShock3

Four summer garden tasks you need to tackle right away

With the wet winter and spring we've had, now is the time to go into your garden and clean up a little bit. Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins Good Day with a list of summer lawn and garden to-dos.

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us with a list of summer lawn and garden to-do's:" For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Radio personality Jekalyn Carr's tips for personal growth

Gospel music artist and Praise 102.5 host Jekalyn Carr shares some of her tips about inspiration growth learned from first-hand experience.

Radio personality Jekalyn Carr from Praise 102.5 shares tips for personal growth:  For more information on "Jekalyn Carr's Family Affair" radio show click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society

Pepper is 9 years old and can be a little shy. She loves pets on the head while she sleeps.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.