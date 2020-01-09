Good Day Atlanta January 9, 2020

Atlanta entrepreneurs use nails to build booming business: What do Queen Latifah, Usher, Tyler Perry, and Katherine Heigl have in common? Yes, they’re all incredibly talented and successful in the entertainment industry. But they’ve also all been taken care of by a pair of Atlanta entrepreneurs who use their hands…to make ours look better.

We spent the morning at Tu La 2 Nail Salon & Company, owned and operated by celebrity manicurists (and, yes, twin sisters) Sabrina Brie’ Rowe and Sharlinda Parker. After getting their start in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, the sisters moved to Atlanta and began working with high-profile clients in the city’s booming music and entertainment scenes. In January of 2002, the twins launched Tu La 2 Nail Salon & Company, a West Midtown salon from which they could offer a wide range of services including manicures, pedicures, lashes and waxing.

Now, confession time — a certain handsome feature reporter has never, ever had a manicure or pedicure. And when he told Grammy-winning singer Q Parker (of 112) that, Q insisted we immediately go and spend some time with his wife…who just happens to be Sharlinda Parker. So, we spent the morning at Tu La 2 Nail Salon & Company, learning more about how the twin sisters have built their successful business and why a little self-care goes a long way.

Tu La 2 Nail Salon & Company is located at 1133 Huff Road, Suite E in Atlanta. It’s open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments may be made online, by clicking here.

Kids eat healthy for 2020: Getting kids to eat healthy foods can be a daily struggle then. But research shows there's a strong link between nutrition and academic success. Alyssia Wright is the executive director of food services for Fulton County Schools, she stops by Good Day Atlanta with tips on how kids can try new dishes.

For more information con Fulton County Schools click here.

Declutter in the New Year with Kate Swenson: There's something about a fresh year that sends many indo deep cleaning and declutter mode. If you're going through all the drawers and closets in your home right now, you're not alone. We have some expert tips for yu to make it easier from Kate Swenson the woman behind Order By Kate.

For more information on Order By Kate click here.

Advertisement

Jacob Latimore talks about his role in "Like A Boss" on Good Day Atlanta: You've seen him in movies like collateral beauty and ride along, and now actor, singer, rapper, and Atlanta resident Jacob Lattimore is working alongside Tiffany Haddish in the new movie, "Like A Boss." For more information on Jacob Latimore follow him on Instagram @jacoblatimore.

For more information on "Like A Boss" click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's Pet of the day click here.