It's a boy! Good Day's Alyse Eady welcomes 3rd child

Say hello to the newest member of the Good Day Atlanta family.

Good Day anchor Alyse Eady and her husband Patrick welcomed baby Walker Lewis on Monday.

Little Walker weighs 8 pounds 11 ounces and is 21 inches tall.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Alyse Eady)

Eady says that she and Walker are healthy. Dad, big sister Sofia and big brother Wyatt are over the moon.

Eady also thanked everyone who watches Good Day for their love and well wishes.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Alyse and Patrick!