Gonzaga ends Georgia's NCAA Tournament hopes, Yellow Jackets play tonight

The Brief Georgia’s NCAA Tournament run ends early as the Bulldogs fall to Gonzaga 89-68 in the first round, struggling out of the gate with a 13-0 deficit. Asa Newell led Georgia with 20 points, but Gonzaga’s dominant performance marked their 25th straight tournament appearance and continued their streak toward a potential 10th consecutive Sweet 16. Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes the spotlight tonight, facing Richmond in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET in their first NCAA appearance since 2021.



Georgia fans woke up with heavy hearts after the UGA men’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament run came to an abrupt end. The Bulldogs, making their first tournament appearance since 2015, struggled early against Gonzaga and never fully recovered in an 89-68 loss.

The Zags opened with a dominant 13-0 run before the first media timeout, and they continued to pull away, reaching their largest lead of the night at 76-50 midway through the second half. Gonzaga’s victory marked its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and keeps its hopes alive for a 10th straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Despite the loss, Georgia forward Asa Newell led the Bulldogs with 20 points, offering one of the few bright spots for the team.

"It was a tough day, you know, for our program, for this team," Georgia head coach Mike White said after the game. "Didn’t see that coming, didn’t anticipate that outcome, obviously, especially the first 10 minutes of the game."

The Bulldogs expressed gratitude for the support they received throughout the season, posting a thank-you message to fans on social media platform X following the game.

While Georgia’s tournament run ends, attention now shifts to the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team. The lady Yellow Jackets are set to take on the Richmond Spiders tonight in Los Angeles. Georgia Tech, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021, enters the contest as a No. 9 seed. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Good luck, Jackets!