Gobble Jog celebrates record number of participants

A record number of walkers and runners laced up their running shoes and started their Thanksgiving celebrations at the Gobble Jog.

The annual event takes place at the Marietta Square and is a fundraiser for MUST Ministries, which helps provide food, clothing and shelter for those in need in eight metro Atlanta counties.

10,600 people took part in this year's 10K, 5K, Fun Run and Tot Trot, which represent the group's largest fundraiser of the year.

"For us to be able to carry out our programs and our mission, you have to have that financial margin. This event is absolutely key," explained Ike Reighart, CEO and president of MUST Ministries. "So, it just fits together--Thanksgiving Day, a great road race, being able to help others--that's what life's about."

