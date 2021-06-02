People across the world celebrate Global Running Day
Wednesday, June 2 is Global Running Day.
Global Running Day is a day that celebrates the sport of running.
It is held annually on the first Wednesday in June.
Participants of all ages and abilities pledge to take part in some type of running activity by submitting their names through the Global Running Day website.
You can run the Virtual NYRR Global Running Day 1M on the New York Road Runners' website.
