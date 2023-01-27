Global hit 'Riverdance' takes over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

How do you even begin to describe the phenomenon that is "Riverdance?"

For more than 25 years, audiences around the world have sat spellbound by the live theatrical event, thanks to its high-powered original score and breathtaking Irish and international dancing. And this weekend, it’s Atlanta’s turn to once again experience the global hit.

The 25th anniversary tour of "Riverdance" takes over the Fox Theatre stage for a five-show engagement starting tonight and continuing with two shows each on Saturday and Sunday. The tour was mounted to commemorate the anniversary of the show’s premiere at The Point Theatre in Dublin back in 1995, and features a complete re-recording of the original Grammy-winning score by composer Bill Whelan along with new costume and stage designs.

Showtimes at the Fox Theatre are 8 p.m. tonight, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $34 to $99, and are available online — click here for more information on the show.

As soon as we heard that Broadway in Atlanta was bringing "Riverdance" to the Fox, we knew we needed to spend a morning with some of the dancers, finding out what it’s like to be part of such a cultural phenomenon (and maybe even learning a few of their moves, too!). Click the video player in this article to check it out!