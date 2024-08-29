'Hateful attack': Global Black Pride vendors vandalized at Atlanta hotel, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an act of vandalism that damaged property belonging to vendors taking part in the upcoming Global Black Pride celebration this weekend.

Officials say the vandalism happened at the Starling Atlanta Midtown on 14th Street on Tuesday night. The Starling is the host hotel for the event.

According to investigators, an intoxicated hotel guest caused the damage, which included a rainbow flag being vandalized.

Police say they are following up leads and are working to determine the circumstances around the damage.

Authorities did not say if they have identified a suspect in the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

Global Black Pride organizers respond to vandalism

In a statement to FOX 5, the organizers of Global Black Pride described the vandalism as a "hateful attack."

"This act of hatred at a gathering aimed at recognizing Black and Brown LGBTIQ+ people from around the world is disheartening and deeply troubling," the organizers said. "Despite this, we are resolute in our commitment to celebrating Black Pride. We thank the Atlanta Police Department and the Mayor’s Office for their swift action and support in addressing this situation."

They say the celebration's events will continue throughout Labor Day weekend.

Founded in 2020, this is the first year that Global Black Pride has been hosted in a U.S. city. The organization has teamed up with Atlanta Black Pride for events throughout Labor Day weekend.

You can find out more about the event on its website.