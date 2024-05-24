Girls Who Brunch bringing world tour to Atlanta this weekend

article

The nonprofit organization Girls Who Brunch is bringing its world tour back to Atlanta for its 8th annual "She Dreams" weekend.

The event promises to be a thrilling and inspiring experience, featuring a celebrity basketball game, a "Tutus and Tennis Shoes" gala, and a Presidential Lifetime Achievement gala.

The weekend is part of a concerted effort to raise $500,000 to support the tour's mission. "Girls Who Brunch" aims to empower at-risk girls by providing education, literacy programs, health initiatives, and essential life skills.

Events will take place at various locations around the metro Atlanta area over the next few days. Those interested in participating can register through the "Girls Who Brunch Tour" website.