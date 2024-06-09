Girls from 13 states attend Black Girls Dream Conference in Atlanta

More than 1,300 people from 13 states attended the annual Black Girls Dream Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis over the weekend.

This year's event focused on the theme of Afrofuturism and featured several panels on technology, artificial intelligence, coding, and robotics.

Dr. Bernice King from the King Center led a fireside chat on how to move your legacy forward for the next generation. Additionally, an actress was honored to speak on a panel discussing how Black women are portrayed in media.

Attendees expressed a sense of community and empowerment, with one participant noting the significance of seeing everyone together for positive reasons, laughing, talking, and networking.

The workshops aimed to cultivate confidence in young Southern Black girls, emphasizing that they are enough to take up space in any room they enter.