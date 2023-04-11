Girl Scout raises hundreds for Gwinnett County Police Foundation

article

A local girl scout raised hundreds of dollars selling toys and homemade goods to make a big donation to the Gwinnett County Police Foundation. Officials say her generosity will help out the department's K-9 Unit.

Sophia Tiborczszeghi is living up to the Girl Scout Promise, serving her country by helping those sworn to protect it.

She and her mother stopped by the Gwinnett County Police Foundation with a $750 donation. The foundation provides resources to law enforcement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit; Gwinnett Police Foundation)

The young girl scout said she raised the money selling stuffed animals and homemade bandanas.

The officials were grateful for her donation and said the money would be used to assist their pups on patrol.