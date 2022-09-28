Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say

article

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school.

Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported missing.

The school notified the girl's mother that she did not report to school. The child hadn't returned home on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police described her as 5-foot-5, 96 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Syriana Gregg is diagnosed with multiple "mental illnesses." A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Anyone with information on Syriana Gregg's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.