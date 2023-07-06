Girl, 12, dead after drowning in DeKalb County hotel pool

article

A 12-year-old girl has died after drowning in a DeKalb County hotel's pool.

DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they responded to a call about a person drowning at the Holiday Inn on Crescent Centre Boulevard at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unconscious 12-year-old girl who had been pulled from the hotel's pool.

Medics rushed the girl to a local hospital, but she was not able to survive.

Police have not released the child's name at this time.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the drowning.

If you have any information that could help detectives, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.