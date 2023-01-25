Convicted felon found with dozens of guns, meth during raid, Gilmer County sheriff says

article

Investigators say a massive amount of methamphetamine and firearms were found at the home of a north Georgia convicted felon during a raid.

Jacob Davis, 44, was charged with multiple charges relating to trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office says 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were found inside Davis’ home located along Old Flat Creek Road on Jan. 12 during the execution of a search warrant.

(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators say one of those guns was reported stolen out of Fannin County. Deputies say other items found at Davis’ home also matched that same burglary report.

The search of a storage container on the property also turned up an unusual amount of power tools, which investigators say have tie to several Fanning County burglaries. Those items were turned over the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

The raid was a joint operation between the Fanning and Gilmer county sheriff’s offices and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

"Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office and ARDEO are continuing to make as big of a dent as possible in the illegal drug trade in North Georgia. This case also demonstrates the exceptional coordinated effort of GCSO with surrounding agencies," Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson said.

(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office )

The investigation was sparked by a Fannin County Sheriff's Office case that already netted 1,600 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

Davis was booked into the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center.

More charges are possible.