GHSA overhauls playoff system to rank top 32 teams statewide

The Brief GHSA will now seed the top 32 teams statewide in each classification, replacing region-based playoff selection. The new ranking formula multiplies team, opponent, and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentages to determine playoff seeding. The change passed overwhelmingly and aims to ensure the best teams advance, though critics warn it may reward weaker schedules.



The Georgia High School Association is shaking up the playoff picture with one of its biggest postseason changes in decades.

What we know:

Instead of automatically taking the top four teams from each region, the GHSA will now select the best 32 teams statewide in each classification — no matter where they finish in region play. The new system uses a postseason ranking formula that multiplies a team’s winning percentage by its opponents’ winning percentage and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage.

The change, approved with only one vote against, is designed to ensure the best teams advance deep into the playoffs.

The GHSA first tested the formula in 2024 for Class 3A, 2A, and Class A Division I, along with the private-school division, before deciding to expand it statewide.

What they're saying:

"Well, if it’s good enough for those smaller schools, why shouldn’t we do it for every school?" GHSA Executive Director Tim Scott said. "The goal is to make sure you have the best eight in the elite, the best four in the final four, and the best two in the championship."

Many coaches agree with the move, including North Gwinnett’s Eric Godfree.

"I personally like the new ruling," Godfree said. "Region winners get the top eight priority because that’s a reward for winning your region. After that, seeding with a purpose instead of just throwing a bunch of teams in there. The second round is going to be competitive, but it’s not going to match up top 10 teams."

"In some sports, there are regions that might have six really tough teams, and it’s hard to get out of that region," Scott said. "It’s going to enable us to get the best 32 on the field to play or court."

The other side:

Critics argue the format could favor teams with weaker schedules, but GHSA leaders say they’re open to adjusting the formula if needed.