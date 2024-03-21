Ghostface Gangsters member sentenced to life for killing 2 men, dumping bodies in lake

article

A former member of the Ghostface Gangsters, Joshua Wayne Nutt, 41, formerly known as Joshua Wayne Bradley, was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on March 19 for killing two men and dumping their bodies in a lake in 2021.

Nutt was sentenced by Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge N. Markette Baker. He was also given an additional 40 years. There is no chance of parole.

The trial exposed the chilling details of the events leading up to the murders. On the evening of August 7, 2021, victims Marcus Lee Caswell, Jr., 46, and Travis Michael Lodato, 31, both residents of Newnan, visited Nutt's residence in an attempt to collect a debt owed to them. Although Nutt was absent at the time, upon his return, he expressed intentions to rob the victims of their motorcycles.

Arrangements were made for the victims to return the following day to settle the debt. However, in a heinous turn of events, Nutt fatally shot Caswell in the base of his skull and Lodato multiple times, including a fatal shot to the head. Nutt then callously stripped the victims of their possessions, defaced Lodato's motorcycle, and rode it to Newnan, intending to break into their apartment.

The brutality didn't end there. Nutt, aided by an accomplice who has yet to be charged, disposed of the victims' bodies by dumping them into West Point Lake from the Lower Glass Bridge Road bridge. Their remains were discovered separately by a fisherman and a boater in the following days.

A search of Nutt's residence revealed incriminating evidence, including the victims' motorcycles and pools of blood in Nutt's crawlspace. A subsequent chase led to Nutt's arrest, during which authorities recovered items belonging to the victims from his possession.

Despite Nutt's attempts to conceal the evidence, forensic analysis by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents corroborated the gruesome events, securing a conviction.

Nutt's criminal history further underscored the severity of his actions. At the time of the murders, he was on parole with six prior felony convictions, including armed robbery and drug-related offenses. Additionally, evidence presented at the sentencing demonstrated Nutt's affiliation with the Ghostface Gangsters, a notorious criminal organization.

In the words of Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Winne, "This defendant is a cold-blooded murderer who deserves to die in prison."

What is the Ghostface Gangsters?

"Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail in the early 2000s. The name derives from the fact it is a white-supremacy criminal street gang.

The gang has since evolved and expanded from Cobb County into the rest of the state and even jumped state lines.

Prosecutors say the gang’s primary activities include drug trafficking and violent crimes "in furtherance of the gang’s interests."

The gang has a formal structure, rules, and doctrine.