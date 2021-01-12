Expand / Collapse search
Some Georgia city employees getting paid to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 23 mins ago
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta

Acworth vaccine incentive

The city of Acworth will be giving each employee that decides to take the coronavirus vaccine a $200 gift card.

ACWORTH, Ga - City of Acworth employees are being offered a $200 gift card if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're excited about the opportunity to be able to keep our employees safe," said Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood.

Inside Acworth City Hall there's hand sanitizer at the doors, signs for social distancing, and employees are required to wear masks. The city has fared well through the pandemic.

"We've never had more than 4 or 5 percent of our employees out at one time. We've just been so blessed and I believe God kept everyone really healthy, our citizens as well as our employees," said Mayor Allegood.

For years, the city has had a wellness program for its 165 employees with incentives to stay active or get a check up. Now the city is expanding the program to include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If they get the vaccine on a timely basis they receive a 200 dollar gift card," said Mayor Allegood.

The money will come from the city's 2021 budget. Employees must be vaccinated by June 30th, to get the gift card.

"Our focus is to create a sense of urgency so we can keep everybody healthy and keep everybody at work," said Mayor Allegood.

For those on the fence about getting the vaccine, that $200 may be just enough to sway their decision.

"You have your doubts, but when the city offers employees $200, that's a great incentive," said Kelly Duncan who is a building inspector for the city of Acworth.

Still, not everyone is comfortable with the vaccine. Mary Ellen Lamb who works in the Community Development Department said she won't be rolling up her sleeve any time soon.

"I have mixed feelings about it at this moment.  Right now I think I'll wait to see what happens," said Lamb.

Mayor Allegood said it's not mandatory but he is hoping most of the employees take him up on the offer.  

As for the mayor, he said he'll be lining up for the vaccine, and collecting the $200, as soon as possible.

"As soon as I can get one of the reservations, I'll be there and I'll be taking that vaccine," said Allegood.

