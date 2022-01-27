Getting active at Marietta’s new Conte's Bike Shop

They’ve been matching up bicycles to owners since 1957, which means the team at Conte's Bike Shop knows a thing or two about helping people become more comfortable behind the handlebars. And now, with a new shop in North Georgia complete with an indoor pump track, it’s easier than ever for locals to carry through on that New Year’s resolution to be more active.

This morning, we spent some time up on two wheels at Conte's Bike Shop in Marietta, which just opened late last year on Barrett Parkway. It’s the first Conte’s Bike Shop in metro Atlanta, although there are locations in several states including Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina.

The chain was founded by Charles R. Conte, Sr. in the late 1950s as a small neighborhood bike retail and repair shop. Today, the brand is known for helping people find the right bicycle for their needs and making sure the bike is fitted properly, along with hosting group rides and clinics out of its stores.

But what truly sets the Marietta location apart is the rare addition of an indoor pump track. So…what is an indoor pump track? It’s essentially a small, circular course of berms and mounds specifically designed to allow riders to generate motion through body movement (or, "pumping") rather than pedaling. Experienced cyclists say pump tracks are easy for riders of all ages and abilities to try and a great way to develop skills.

Conte’s Bike Shop is located at 50 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Northwest, Suite 1020, in Marietta. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning getting in a few laps on the pump track!

